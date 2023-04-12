x

Cowboys Finishing Prep for Camp

3 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 July 26, 2019 11:05 PM July 26, 2019 in Sports

OXNARD, CALIF. - Less than twelve hours until the Dallas Cowboys hit the gridiron for day one of training camp.

CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days