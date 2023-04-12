Cowboys Finishing Prep for Camp
OXNARD, CALIF. - Less than twelve hours until the Dallas Cowboys hit the gridiron for day one of training camp.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has the update.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: Medical professional from DHR health raises awareness on...
-
Wednesday, April 12, 2023: Sunny and warm, temps in the 80s
-
SpaceX reveals plans to launch Starship next week
-
TEA hearing held for Edinburg CISD employees accused of approving thousands in...
-
Brownsville police: Two suspects in custody in connection with body found in...