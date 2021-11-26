Crash victim recovering after near-death experience, suspect behind bars

After almost two months of being on the run, the person responsible for causing a car crash that left a young man in a coma was finally arrested.

Enrique Rodríguez's family says they feel an enormous relief after learning that authorities on both sides of the border managed to capture the individual responsible for causing them so much pain.

"I remember seeing a lot of white lights, and I saw my little cousin," Rodriguez said. "I became conscious, and I didn't ask a lot of questions. I was really confused, for the most part."

Rodríguez is currently receiving physical and speech therapy as part of his recovery.

