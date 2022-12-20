Credit card skimmer found in Harlingen gas station

The Harlingen Police Department is urging the public to use caution before paying at the pump after a credit card skimmer was discovered.

The skimmer was found at a gas pump at the Stripes store at 1826 W. Tyler Ave., Harlingen police said in a news release.

The skimmer was discovered Monday and removed, the news release stated. It’s the second time a skimmer was found at a Valley gas station in the last week.

Harlingen police say those paying at the pump should make sure all the seals on the machine are intact, to report any signs of tampering to the store clerk.