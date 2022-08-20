x

Crews battle fire in Port Isabel

Firefighters with the Port Isabel Volunteer Fireman's Association responded to a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a structure.

Crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Highway 100 in response to the fire at around 5:30 a.m., according to the association.

The fire was contained to the single structure, despite multiple adjacent buildings.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

