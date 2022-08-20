Crews battle fire in Port Isabel
Firefighters with the Port Isabel Volunteer Fireman's Association responded to a Saturday morning fire that destroyed a structure.
Crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Highway 100 in response to the fire at around 5:30 a.m., according to the association.
The fire was contained to the single structure, despite multiple adjacent buildings.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
