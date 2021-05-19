Crews searching for vehicle in flood water

Rescue boats were deployed in Brownsville after a car reportedly slid off the Jaime J. Zapata Memorial Boat Ramp and into the water, according to Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza.

UPDATE: DPS Marine Unit and Brownsville Fire and Rescue have deployed rescue boats to assist with the search of the vehicle that was reported to have slid into the water. pic.twitter.com/Hkx6PSeTZI — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 19, 2021

“DPS Marine Unit and Brownsville Fire and Rescue have deployed rescue boats to assist with the search of the vehicle that was reported to have slid into the water,” Garza said in a tweet published Wednesday.

Earlier, Garza had tweeted that the Cameron county Sheriff Office Dispatch received a call from a witness who said a vehicle was driving north along the ship channel and slid into the water at the ramp.

CCSO Dispatch received a call earlier today; details are limited; witness advised a vehicle was driving north along the ship channel when it slid into the water at the Jaime Zapata Boat Ramp. Unaware if they made it out or how many occupants. Several agencies on scene. pic.twitter.com/brfPHWqJpQ — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) May 19, 2021

“Unaware if they made it out or how many occupants,” Garza tweeted, “several agencies on scene.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

RELATED WEATHER COVERAGE: