Crews searching Texas bayou for boaters after distress call

BAYTOWN, Texas (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard is searching a Texas bayou after receiving a call that a boat with seven people aboard was taking on water. The Coast Guard says the mayday radio transmission came in Monday night from a boater on the Cedar Bayou near Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The Coast Guard says the boater told officials that there were four adults and three children aboard the boat. All radio communications were lost following the initial call. Crews were searching early Tuesday by helicopter and boat for any sign of vessel or those aboard.

