Crews work to repair water leak in Pharr

1 hour 59 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, February 23 2023 Feb 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 2:04 PM February 23, 2023 in News - Local

The city of Pharr is working to repair a water leak. 

The city says Pharr Public Utilities customers who live in the area of west Kelly Avenue near south Cage will not have water, or they will have low water pressure until further notice. 

