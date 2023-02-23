Crews work to repair water leak in Pharr
The city of Pharr is working to repair a water leak.
The city says Pharr Public Utilities customers who live in the area of west Kelly Avenue near south Cage will not have water, or they will have low water pressure until further notice.
