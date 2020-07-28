Crews work to restore electricity after Hurricane Hanna

As floodwaters from Hurricane Hanna begin to recede, AEP Texas and the Magic Valley Electric Cooperative were able to take to the streets while also keeping the pandemic in mind.

AEP Texas spokesman Eladio Jaimez said at the peak of Hurricane Hanna, 152,000 customers were without power. As of Monday morning, that number remained at 57,000.

“We have to adhere by the same rules — the social distancing, the wearing face covers, trying not to get too many people gathered in one location — so all these factors play in, but we continue to do the work," Jaimez said.

Magic Valley Electric Cooperative communications manager Luis Reyes said more than 20,000 customers were still without power.

If anyone in the Rio Grande Valley is still without power, it is recommended to report it and be patient as electricity crews work to restore power.

Watch the video for the full story.