Crews working to put out massive brush fire in Encino
Nearly two dozen fire departments are working to put out a massive brush fire that is covering 1,500 acres of land in Encino.
The strong winds are making it difficult for crews to put out the fire.
Falfurrias Fire Chief Ruben Ramirez said 40 homes and livestock are being threatened and up to 30 families are under voluntary evacuations.
