Crop insurance deadline for Valley farmers, ranchers nears

An important deadline is looming for Rio Grande Valley farmers.

Although 2023 is expected to be a good year for farmers, the United States Department of Agriculture is recommending local ranchers and farmers get crop insurance. The deadline to apply for the insurance is March 15.

"Our projections right now is that we're expecting a good year. Last year was a very good year. The biggest concern of course here was the irrigation supply. And that's for our irrigation producers," Cameron County USDA Director Chris Perez said.

The insurance keeps ranchers and farmers protected between unpredictable weather or plagues. Officials said it's better to be safe than sorry.

"Any of those fruit and vegetable producers are coming in right now to get their coverage," Perez said. "I suggest that they contact the office, so they can come in and get those regular crops, cotton, corn and grain reported and then get their contracts in place."

Ranchers also need to report their acreage to the USDA by May 15.

For more information, visit the USDA website.