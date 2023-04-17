Crowds gather in anticipation of Starship test flight

The country is anticipating what will be the largest rocket launch ever.

SpaceX is expected to launch their Starship rocket from their Boca Chica location early Monday morning.

A crowd gathered Sunday, ready to see the rocket lift off.

SpaceX has a 150-minute-long window that could start as early as 8 a.m.

The launch window is also open for Tuesday at the same time if the launch doesn’t happen on Monday.

The Cameron County parks department said they anticipate thousands of people to show up to see the flight, and have already started seeing that influx.

