Crowds react to launch of SpaceX's Starship rocket at Boca Chica

Dozens of people were up bright and early to witness SpaceX's third test flight of the Starship rocket Thursday.

Isla Blanca Park is a popular location for people to watch as the Starship rocket lifted off the launch pad into the air and cut through the clouds.

RELATED STORY: SpaceX comes close to completing test flight of mega rocket but loses spacecraft near end

The line over the Queen Isabella Causeway heading back to Port Isabel was long after the launch happened.

A SpaceX employee who works on the launch pad said the launch was "rewarding."

"It's been really exciting and really rewarding to see the work we've been putting in the last two years pay off in this way," SpaceX employee Paige Adams said.

It is not yet known just how many vehicles entered Isla Blanca Park to watch the launch.