Cuauhtémoc Blanco niega tener vínculos con narcotraficantes

FILE - Mexican soccer star Cuauhtemoc Blanco casts his vote during mid-term elections in Cuernavaca, Mexico, June 7, 2015. Blanco, the governor of Mexico’s Morelos state, denied on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, any links to drug traffickers after a 3-year-old photo surfaced showing him posing with three men identified as local drug gang leaders. (AP Photo/Tony Rivera, File)