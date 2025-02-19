Cuellar pushes for passage of new farm bill
Starr County Congressman Henry Cuellar is supporting a new farm bill that covers access to food assistance and programs for farmers and ranchers.
Cuellar is calling on other lawmakers to pass the bill.
“It is essential for those farmers and ranchers to get that support. It is important also for the food banks and schools in that area,” Cuellar said.
The latest farm bill was passed in 2018, and was extended twice after a new bill passed.
The most recent extension was in December 2024.
According to the organization Farm Aid, the extension provided $110 billion in disaster assistance for relief efforts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and Western regions, including $31 billion for agriculture producers.
The farm bill is reviewed and renewed every five years.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County commissioners pass resolution in support of countywide voting program
-
Cuellar pushes for passage of new farm bill
-
Roma ISD schools recognized as among the best for economically disadvantaged students...
-
Reactions to Texas bills aimed at denying bail to certain criminal suspects
-
Rio Grande City fire chief reminds the public of space heater safety...
Sports Video
-
Edinburg North's Jacob Faz signs with Wayland Baptist
-
PSJA North's Jordan Brewster signs with Nelson University
-
FC Brownsville announces upcoming local match with Gavilanes
-
Edinburg Vela, La Feria, & San Isidro girls basketball eliminated in regional...
-
Brownsville St. Joseph Academy & Harvest Christian advance in TAPPS girls basketball...