Cuellar pushes for passage of new farm bill

Starr County Congressman Henry Cuellar is supporting a new farm bill that covers access to food assistance and programs for farmers and ranchers.

Cuellar is calling on other lawmakers to pass the bill.

“It is essential for those farmers and ranchers to get that support. It is important also for the food banks and schools in that area,” Cuellar said.

The latest farm bill was passed in 2018, and was extended twice after a new bill passed.

The most recent extension was in December 2024.

According to the organization Farm Aid, the extension provided $110 billion in disaster assistance for relief efforts in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, and Western regions, including $31 billion for agriculture producers.

The farm bill is reviewed and renewed every five years.