Cuida Tu Bolsillo: Como establecer su historial crediticio
En el segmento Cuida Tu Bolsillo, la experta en financias, Diana Delaney, nos visita desde el Texas Regional Bank, para hablar sobre como establecer un buen crédito, especialmente para adolescentes o individuos que busquen crear un buen historial crediticio por primera vez.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
