x

Cuida Tu Bolsillo: La importancia de crear conciencia financiera a una temprana edad

3 days 1 hour 10 minutes ago Friday, April 21 2023 Apr 21, 2023 April 21, 2023 8:15 PM April 21, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En Cuida tu Bolsillo, Diana Delaunay, gerente de ventas en Texas Regional Bank, visita nuestros estudios y comparte la importancia de conversar sobre finanzas con los niños a una temprana edad y como hacerlo de manera adecuada dependiendo en la edad.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days