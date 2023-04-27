x

Cuida tu Bolsillo: ¿Qué hacer con su reembolso de impuestos?

1 day 3 hours 21 minutes ago Tuesday, April 25 2023 Apr 25, 2023 April 25, 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Cuida tu Bolsillo el asesor financiero Mario Gutiérrez nos explica qué hacer con un reembolso de impuestos.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

