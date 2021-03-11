CVS Health adds 74 more vaccine sites in Texas

Photo Credit: MGN Online/ CVS Pharmacy

CVS Health announced on Thursday it is adding 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas.

Participating CVS Pharmacy locations are in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, according to a news release.

The store didn't announce which locations, exactly, will become a COVID-19 vaccine site. CVS says the list of specific stores will be accessible on CVS.com as stores receive shipments of vaccines and appointments become available.

Appointments for the latest allocation of doses will become available for booking on Saturday, March 13, as CVS Pharmacies receive shipments of the vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Patients must register online at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, according to a news release.

People without online access can contact customer service at 800-746-7287. Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment will not be provided.

The additional locations adds to the 106 stores in the state already administering vaccines in Texas, bringing the total amount to 180 stores.