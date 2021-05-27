CVS Health encouraging vaccinations through weekly sweepstakes

Free cruises, tropical vacations, cash prizes and a VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI are among the prizes eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health could win starting next month.

The #OneStepCloser sweepstakes will start Tuesday, June 1, according to a news release from CVS Health. In a statement, CVS Health Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President Dr. Kyu Rhee said the company has administered more than 17 million COVID-19 vaccines.

“But we have a long way to go,” Dr. Rhee said. “Getting as much of the population fully vaccinated will bring us one step closer to all the things we’ve missed during the past 14 months, and keep our country moving in the right direction.”

According to recent CDC data, 17.6% of adults 18 years and over are hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, the news release stated.

Eligible customers ages 18 and older who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.

Among the partners and prizes planned are:

CVS Health: (125) $500 giveaways and (5) Grand Prize giveaways of $5,000 for family reunions

Norwegian Cruise Line: (100) 7-day cruises for two in a balcony stateroom to your choice of destination including the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe and more

Procter & Gamble: VIP trip to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles for two people including Super Bowl game tickets, airfare, hotel, and more

Unilever: (250) Night Out coupon booklets to use towards free Unilever products e.g. Dove, TRESemmé, Suave, Degree, Schmidt’s, St. Ives and more. Grand Prize of a 2022 NCAA Final Four package for two.

Bermuda Tourism Authority: (5) three nights/four-day trips for two including airfare, deluxe hotel accommodations, roundtrip transportation, and more

Hinge: (500) $100 gift cards for dates and (1) Grand Prize of a $5,000 gift card for an ultimate date experience for a winning couple

iHeartMedia: VIP package for two to attend iHeartRadio Music Festival including first-class airfare, hotel, floor seats, backstage experiences with artists and other amazing surprises

smarTours: (6) fully escorted tours for two to one of many international destinations, including airfare, (1) of which is a Grand Prize

Wyndham Rewards®: (5) two-night weekend getaways with a Platinum membership upgrade and a Grand Prize seven-night getaway including airfare voucher and a Diamond membership upgrade, redeemable at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the globe

“CVS Health is working to close gaps in hesitancy, and through the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes, provide a positive reminder of the activities that are possible once vaccinated,” the company stated in the news release.

More information on the contest, including how to enter, can be found online.