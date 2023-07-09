Cyclist struck by vehicle Friday night in Edinburg dies

The cyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Edinburg on Friday has died, according to a news release.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Pete Centeno.

Edinburg police officers responded to the 1000 block of East University Drive where they encountered Centeno who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.

Centeno was hospitalized and in critical condition before he died. The driver remained at the scene and "there was no intoxication involved", according to the release.

Edinburg police are continuing to investigate the incident and charges have not been filed against the driver, according to the release.