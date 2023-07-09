Cyclist struck by vehicle Friday night in Edinburg dies
The cyclist who was struck by a vehicle in Edinburg on Friday has died, according to a news release.
The victim was identified as 49-year-old Pete Centeno.
Edinburg police officers responded to the 1000 block of East University Drive where they encountered Centeno who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a news release.
Centeno was hospitalized and in critical condition before he died. The driver remained at the scene and "there was no intoxication involved", according to the release.
Edinburg police are continuing to investigate the incident and charges have not been filed against the driver, according to the release.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan police investigate possible murder-suicide at RV park
-
Hidalgo County judge addresses rumors of construction issues at new county courthouse
-
Cyclist struck by vehicle Friday night in Edinburg dies
-
Brownsville police seeking person of interest in credit card abuse investigation
-
Over 1,000 Brownsville PUB customers without power
Sports Video
-
Two Palmview Teams Headed to 4U Pony South Zone World Series
-
Rockets re-sign Hudgins, Days to Two-Way contracts
-
Local track club helps next generation of valley runners
-
Blind Tennis Player from the Valley to Represent U.S. at IBSA World...
-
Four UTRGV Track and Field Freshman Preparing for U-20 Championships