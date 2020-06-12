DA speaks on issues surrounding policing in Hidalgo County

Hidalgo County District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says the video of the murder of George Floyd gave him visceral — a churning in his stomach.

Rodriguez says it didn’t need to escalate to that point. An escalation seen in the video of a McAllen revving a chainsaw at protesters downtown last week. Many in the community believe the man should be charged with a hate crime. The DA says current charges are not final.

Rodriguez says within the time he’s been DA, he hasn’t come across a case where an officer has been out of line, “no where near what Mr. Floyd went through.”

The DA says a real issue in Hidalgo County policing is managing the mentally ill.

Watch the video above for the full report.