Dahmen birdies 5 of last 6 to share Corales Puntacana lead

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) - Joel Dahmen birdied five of his last six holes Thursday for a 6-under 66 and a share of the first-round lead in the PGA Tour's Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.

Dahmen rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 third with four straight birdies and closed with another birdie on the par-3 ninth. Winless on the PGA Tour, the 31-year-old former University of Washington player was tied with Matt Jones and Paul Dunne.

Sungjae Im, trying to move from No. 59 in the world into the top 50 to get into the Masters, was a stroke back. The winner doesn't earn an automatic Masters spot because the event is being played opposite the World Golf Championships event in Texas.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a 79. Playing as an amateur, the CBS analyst bogeyed three of the first four holes and had a triple bogey on the par-4 eighth. He also bogeyed the par-4 13th, failing to make a birdie in the round.

Romo was tied for 128th, ahead of only two players. He missed the cut and finished last a year ago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.