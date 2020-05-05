Daily report: No new coronavirus cases in Hidalgo County for Tuesday

For the first time since the first coronavirus case was announced in Hidalgo County back on March 21, officials report no new cases for Tuesday.

According to a county news release, the county also surpassed the 5,000 mark in the number of tests issued. The county reports a total of 5,222 virus tests have been administered.

“This is great news, but we shouldn’t let our guard down,” Judge Richard F. Cortez said in the new release. “We need to keep this up by continuing to practice the safety measures that we have been practicing, including staying at home, good hygiene and avoiding crowds.”

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 353. Officials say 13 people are being treated in hospitals, including three in intensive care units, according to the news release.

Hidalgo County also says of the total number of people infected, 215 have been cleared and released from isolation. On Monday, officials reported the county’s seventh COVID-19 related death.