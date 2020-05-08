Dallas furloughs city workers after virus crushes finances

By TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - Dallas city officials say they are furloughing about 500 employees for 2 1/2 months after the economic crash caused by the coronavirus pandemic decimated city finances. In a letter sent Friday to employees, City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the economic shutdown imposed by the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, is expected to cause a $25 million budget shortfall this year. He said the pandemic also is expected to cause a budget shortfall in the next budget year of $73 million to $134 million. The furlough is to run from next Wednesday through July 31.

