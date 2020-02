Dallas hosts Utah in conference matchup

By The Associated Press



Utah Jazz (34-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (32-21, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: 0; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Rudy Gobert and the Utah Jazz visit Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks in Western Conference play Monday.

The Mavericks have gone 18-13 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks second in the NBA with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Dorian Finney-Smith averaging 2.1 offensive boards.

The Jazz are 20-13 against conference opponents. Utah is 24-7 against opponents with a losing record.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jazz won 112-107 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 25 points, and Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Delon Wright has averaged 8.4 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 24.3 points and has added 4.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Bojan Bogdanovic has averaged 3.8 made 3-pointers and scored 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.8 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 112.9 points, 46.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis: day to day (knee), Dwight Powell: out for season (achilles), Luka Doncic: out (ankle).

Jazz: Ed Davis: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.