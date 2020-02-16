Dallas man dies in skiing accident in southwestern Colorado

DURANGO, Colo. - A 70-year-old Dallas man struck a tree and died while skiing at Purgatory Resort in southwestern Colorado. The La Plata County Coroner's Office says the collision happened at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday. The man, who was skiing with his wife, died on the mountain. He had been wearing a helmet. The coroner has not released his name. An autopsy is planned this week. It's been three years since someone died at Purgatory Resort.

