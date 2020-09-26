Dallas Stars to face Tampa Bay Lightning on the road

By The

Associated Press



Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay into a matchup against Dallas. He currently ranks seventh in the league with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 52 assists.

The Lightning are 15-9-3 in non-conference action. Tampa Bay has scored 243 goals and leads the Eastern Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Kucherov leads the team with 33.

The Stars are 15-12-2 in non-conference action. Dallas has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 79.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 27, Dallas won 3-2. Jamie Benn scored a team-high two goals for the Stars in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kucherov has 85 total points for the Lightning, 33 goals and 52 assists. Brayden Point has 7 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Seguin has 50 total points while scoring 17 goals and totaling 33 assists for the Stars. Benn has 7 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.9 assists, 5.5 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (undisclosed).

Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

