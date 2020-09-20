Dallas takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Tampa Bay

Dallas Stars (37-24-8, third in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (43-21-6, second in the Atlantic Division during the regular season)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Dallas leads series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Stars won the last matchup 4-1.

The Lightning are 15-9-3 in non-conference action. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.5 goals on 31.1 shots per game.

The Stars are 15-12-2 in non-conference play. Dallas has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 21.1% of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, scoring 33 goals and adding 52 assists. Ondrej Palat has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 50 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 33 assists. Jamie Benn has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Lightning: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Stars: Averaging 3.0 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.0 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Lightning: Steven Stamkos: out (lower body).

Stars: Radek Faksa: out (undisclosed), Stephen Johns: out (undisclosed), Ben Bishop: out (undisclosed).

