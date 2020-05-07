Dalton views season of backing up Dak as halftime of career
By SCHUYLER DIXON
AP Pro Football Writer
Andy Dalton essentially says a season of backing up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys is halftime of his career. The 32-year-old former Cincinnati starter doesn't expect to play as the insurance policy for a two-time Pro Bowler who hasn't missed a game in his first four seasons. Dalton also doesn't think his days as a No. 1 quarterback in the NFL are over. The Bengals released him to clear the way for No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to lead the franchise. Dalton believes a better market for quarterbacks will help him next offseason.
