Damage assessment of wildfire near Granjeno underway

A Thursday wildfire that scorched over 950 acres of federally protected lands near the city of Granjeno damaged 50% of vegetation in the area.

Fire Management Officer Don Devriendt said the fire was human made, and started off the Rio Grande.

The underlying layer of vegetation on the area is now seared, while strong trees remain standing and old abandoned homes are gone.

The remaining danger comes from the smoldering hotspots,” Devriendt said.

“They're searching along the road anywhere from 20 to 50 feet for anything that's still burning," Devriendt said.

Biologists are now assessing what the fire damage means for the habitat.

“This fire will have a pretty big impact to some of the native vegetation,” Devriendt said. “I think within a year or so we'll see what its outcome is. I think we've lost about 50% of our native brush in this fire."

The first thing expected to grow back will be the invasive grasses that run rampant across the Valley. Devriendt says the trees will struggle to recover.

“If we stay in an extended drought, it's just more stress on the trees trying to recoup, trying to green back up,” Devriendt said.