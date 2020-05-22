Daniel Rinza Signs To Play Basketball At Central Methodist

PORT ISABEL - Daniel Rinza wrapped up his high school career with an offer to play college basketball.

Rinza made his commitment to Central Methodist official Thursday evening with a signing ceremony not far from the gym where he shined for the Tarpons.

The CMU signee told Channel 5, "I want to be able to compete at the highest level of college that I can. Just competing with those guys up there, I feel like I would get better."

One of Rinza's new college teammates will be Rio Hondo's Jabez Villarreal, who also signed with CMU Thursday.