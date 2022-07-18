Day at the Net: September 2nd
DONNA - Non-district volleyball schedules are wrapping up here in the Valley as girls get ready for the start of league play. Non-district action was on display at Donna on Saturday as Donna played host to La Joya in a "Day at the Net" covered contest. CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.
More News
News Video
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing moments that embrace the present
-
Family of Nahomi Rodriguez seeks answers 6 years after disappearance
-
Residents react after fire destroys Don Wes Flea Market
-
McAllen police investigating stabbing death
-
Six years since disappearance of a San Benito teen, family still looking...