Day at the Net: September 2nd

4 years 10 months 1 week ago Sunday, September 03 2017 Sep 3, 2017 September 03, 2017 11:55 PM September 03, 2017 in Sports

DONNA - Non-district volleyball schedules are wrapping up here in the Valley as girls get ready for the start of league play.  Non-district action was on display at Donna on Saturday as Donna played host to La Joya in a "Day at the Net" covered contest.  CHANNEL 5's Brandon Ortega has the highlights.

