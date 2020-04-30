DC police: Suspect arrested for shooting at Cuban Embassy

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Police say a man opened fire with an assault rifle outside the Cuban Embassy in the nation’s capital and has been arrested. Forty-two-year-old Alexander Alazo was taken into custody after the shooting early Thursday morning. Authorities say officers were called to the scene by neighbors after the gunfire erupted around 2 a.m. Thursday in northwest Washington. They say officers found Alazo with an assault rifle and took the person into custody. Investigators believe the person had been shooting toward the embassy. The Texas man remained in custody Thursday. A motive is unknown. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.