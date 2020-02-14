DeRozan and San Antonio take on Miami in non-conference play

By The Associated Press



Miami Heat (29-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (17-23, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in a non-conference matchup.

The Spurs have gone 11-10 at home. San Antonio ranks eighth in the league with 14.6 fast break points per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 2.3.

The Heat have gone 11-11 away from home. Miami is 13-5 against opponents with a losing record.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Spurs 106-100 in their last meeting on Jan. 15. Kendrick Nunn led Miami with 33 points, and DeRozan paced San Antonio scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patty Mills leads the Spurs with 2.3 made 3-pointers and averages 11.8 points while shooting 40.8 percent from beyond the arc. LaMarcus Aldridge is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers and 18.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Butler has shot 44.4 percent and is averaging 20.3 points for the Heat. Goran Dragic has averaged 4.9 assists and scored 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 48 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 45.9 percent shooting.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 109 points, 44.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: Rudy Gay: day to day (illness).

Heat: Tyler Herro: day to day (knee), Justise Winslow: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

