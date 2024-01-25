Deadline approaching to apply for loans for Valley businesses affected by 2023 storms
If your business was affected by the spring storms of 2023, time is running out to apply for a federally secured loan.
The deadline to apply is February 22.
The severe thunderstorms of April 28, 2023 caused widespread damage in the Rio Grande Valley. Small Business Administration loans are available for all four Valley counties.
To apply or for more information, go to www.sba.gov/disaster or call the SBA's customer service center at 1-800-659-2955.
More News
News Video
-
DPS: Weslaco driver fails to yield right-of-way, dies in crash
-
Deadline approaching to apply for loans for Valley businesses affected by 2023...
-
Rio Hondo ISD bus gets stuck in ditch while taking students to...
-
Valley educators react to new college state funding law
-
Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024: Partly cloudy ,temps in the 70s