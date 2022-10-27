x

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballots is Friday

4 hours 19 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, October 27 2022 Oct 27, 2022 October 27, 2022 6:27 PM October 27, 2022 in News - Local

Friday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot.

Early voting wraps up next Friday. Election day is Tuesday Nov. 8th.

To find a polling location near you, click here. 

