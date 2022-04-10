Deadly stabbing suspect arrested in rural Edinburg, sheriff says

Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

Hidalgo County deputies arrested a stabbing suspect in rural Edinburg early Sunday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Jesus Francisco Ramirez-Gonzalez was arrested at about 1:05 a.m. and is awaiting arraignment on a murder charge.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ramirez-Gonzalez on Saturday morning, hours after he's accused of stabbing 49-year-old Elias Aguilar on the 6300 block of Allegiant St. in rural Edinburg Friday night.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they found Aguilar with an apparent wound to the chest. Aguilar was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say Aguilar had been involved in an altercation with Ramirez-Gonzalez when he was stabbed, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.