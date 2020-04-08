Deaf and hearing students at McAllen elementary gaining skills in one virtual classroom

MCALLEN – School districts across the Rio Grande Valley are making adjustments to its classrooms. Some are using online video chats to communicate with students.

From the comfort of home, McAllen Independent School District students can learn and be on the go at the same time.

Celina Maya and Lina Gomez Ochoa teach second grade at Escandon Elementary School. They teach a class filled with inclusivity, putting deaf and hearing students together.

Maya says it’s important to maintain a positive attitude in order for students to stay engaged. She said students have told them they miss being in a normal classroom, but have learned different skills such as American sign language and how to set up and manage video calls.

