Deals for Amazon Prime members ahead of the holidays
It is the perfect time to get a head start on holiday shopping.
A lot of retailers are looking to help out with deal days this early in the year.
Amazon kicked off their Prime Early Access Sale Tuesday.
It is a chance for Amazon Prime members to save money on some big ticket items ahead of the holidays.
"That's something that Amazon really now understands," Kearney Consumer Institute lead Katie Thomas said. "And that's why they're starting some of these sales earlier. It allows consumers to both shop for themselves and shop for early gifts."
Wednesday is the second and last day of the sale.
