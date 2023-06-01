Debt Ceiling Bill could impact local import-export business

Economists are hoping the Debt Ceiling Bill makes it to the finish line and averts the nation's first ever government default.

If the senate does not pass the bill, the nation would be unable to pay its creditors and that's something that could have a chilling effect on the local economy, specifically, the import-export business.

"The predictability, it's super important for international commerce precisely because we already are completely integrated we just happen to have different currencies," South Texas College economist Teo Sepulveda said.

The bill now needs to go to the Senate before reaching the President Joe Biden's desk.