Delaney brothers lead Sam Houston State past Lamar 69-59
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) - Cameron Delaney scored 24 points and Josh Delaney had 12 assists to lead Sam Houston State's 69-59 victory over Lamar on Saturday night.
Cameron Delaney made 6 of 9 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds. Kai Mitchell had 12 points and Albert Almanza scored 10 for the Bearkats.
Josh Nzeakor had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and made it a double-double with 10 rebounds for Lamar (9-11, 2-5 Southland). Nick Garth scored 14 points and Jordan Hunter added 10 for the Cardinals.
A 3-pointer by RJ Smith gave Sam Houston a 64-50 lead with 3:37 remaining in the game. Lamar rallied with five points from Nzeakor and four by Garth to trail 66-59 in the final minute. The Bearkats closed it out with 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
The Bearkats were 13 of 27 beyond the 3-point line and the Cardinals made only 4 of 21. Lamar shot 32 percent overall.
The Southland-leading Bearkats (12-8, 7-0) have won eight in a row and nine of 10. SHSU leads Abilene Christian (6-2) and Texas A&M Corpus Christi (4-2) by two games in the loss column.
The Delaney brothers - Josh, a senior, and Cameron, a redshirt senior - have an older sister, Angela, who recently completed her career at SHSU.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
