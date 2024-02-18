Delaware man killed in Los Fresnos crash, DPS says

A 66-year-old resident from the state of Delaware died in a crash in Los Fresnos, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash occurred Tuesday at 2:14 p.m. on FM 1847 north of FM 510 in Los Fresnos, according to a news release from DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Eugene Connor, a resident of Greenwood, Delaware, was identified as the motorcycle driver who was traveling northbound on FM 1847 when the crash occurred.

According to the release, Connor attempted to overtake a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck as the truck was turning, causing his motorcycle to crash into it.

Connor was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, where he died.

The driver of the Dodge Ram did not sustain any injuries, the release added.

The crash remains under investigation.