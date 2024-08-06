Democrats aim to catch up to Trump’s 2020 cash advantage

By BRIAN SLODYSKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats are narrowing Donald Trump’s early spending advantage, with two billionaire White House hopefuls joining established party groups to target the president in key battleground states that are likely to determine the outcome of next year’s election.

Two leading Democratic outside groups, Priorities USA and American Bridge, are ramping up operations. The organization ACRONYM recently pledged to spend $75 million. And former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has pledged to spend $100 million on ads targeting Trump, while California billionaire Tom Steyer promised $50 million.

The billionaires have come under fire from some Democratic rivals for trying to buy the presidency. But the influx of cash could still soothe anxiety from some corners of the party that Trump was off to an unprecedented early start in the 2020 advertising wars.

