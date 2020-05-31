Democrats' first big virtual convention kicks off in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democrats are kicking off their first large-scale virtual convention in Texas as plans for a traditional national convention this summer remain unsettled. The state convention begins Monday and will include video appearances by Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The coronavirus pandemic scrapped plans for Texas Democrats to hold an in-person convention in San Antonio. They hope the virtual gathering will serve as a springboard toward November, when Democrats have a rare shot at reclaiming power in Texas. Meanwhile, Texas Republicans are still planning to hold their state convention in-person in July.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Investigation underway after a man was found dead in vehicle near Mercedes
-
Valley home healthcare services update emergency preparedness plans
-
Demonstrations take place outside Edinburg City Hall
-
DPS seeking information on suspect vehicle Involved in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
-
Purple Heart recipient plans to use knowledge gained at UTRGV to help...