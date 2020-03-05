Democrats sue to block Texas straight-ticket voting in 2020
By PAUL J. WEBER
Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democrats are suing Texas elections officials in an effort to stop a new ban on straight-ticket voting in 2020. The lawsuit filed Thursday comes after long lines this week snaked out of polling centers in Houston on Super Tuesday. Some voters waited more than an hour, and Democrats are claims that it hints at problems to come in November. Most states don't offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party's entire slate of candidates
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Mission family being charged months of service by electric company they never...
-
Edinburg woman seeks answers decades after her father's unsolved death
-
New District Attorney elected in Starr County area
-
Hidalgo Co. health officials reiterate there are no coronavirus cases in the...
-
Coronavirus testing facility coming soon to Harlingen