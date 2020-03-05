Democrats sue to block Texas straight-ticket voting in 2020

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Democrats are suing Texas elections officials in an effort to stop a new ban on straight-ticket voting in 2020. The lawsuit filed Thursday comes after long lines this week snaked out of polling centers in Houston on Super Tuesday. Some voters waited more than an hour, and Democrats are claims that it hints at problems to come in November. Most states don't offer straight-ticket voting, which allows voters to simply choose a party's entire slate of candidates

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.