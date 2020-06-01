Depression forms in Gulf, heavy rain threat for south Mexico

MIAMI (AP) - A tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters warn it could become a tropical storm during the night or on Tuesday as it threatens to dump heavy rains over southern Mexico and parts of Central America. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the depression formed Monday afternoon about 50 miles west-southwest of Campeche, Mexico. At 5 p.m. EDT, the storm had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph as it moved toward the west-northwest near 7 mph. The government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning from Campeche west to the port of Veracruz on that country’s Gulf coast.

