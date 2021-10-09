Description of suspect vehicle connected to fatal hit-and-run in Alamo released

Photo of the suspect vehicle. Photo Credit DPS

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a description of the suspect vehicle connected to a fatal hit-and-run in Alamo last month.

Jose I. Rodriguez was killed on Sept. 15 when he was walking across State Highway 495, west of FM 1423, when a pickup truck traveling eastbound struck him.

EARLIER COVERAGE: DPS searching for suspect vehicle involved in deadly auto-pedestrian crash

Rodriguez sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect vehicle is described as a possible maroon in color Ford or Chevrolet 4-door pickup truck with damage to its front bumper. A business with surveillance cameras near the crash scene provided a photo of the vehicle.

Those with information regarding the whereabouts of the driver or vehicle are urged to call DPS at 956-565-7600