Desde el Zoológico: ¡Aprenda acerca del erizo, Rose!

5 hours 17 minutes 14 seconds ago Friday, January 19 2024 Jan 19, 2024 January 19, 2024 4:27 PM January 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Alejandra Rodríguez nos visita desde el zoológico, Gladys Porter Zoo, para presentarnos al erizo, Rose.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

