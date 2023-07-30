x

Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan a Cornelius, la serpiente de maíz!

By: Nicolas Quintero

Alejandra Rodríguez nos visita desde el zoológico, Gladys Porter Zoo, para presentarnos a Cornelius, una serpiente de maíz o conocida como ratonera rojo.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

