Desde el Zoológico: Conozca sobre la cucaracha gigante de cueva

2 hours 32 seconds ago Friday, July 07 2023 Jul 7, 2023 July 07, 2023 2:39 PM July 07, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Alejandra Rodríguez, coordinadora de marketing del zoológico Gladys Porter, nos presenta en esta edición a una cucaracha gigante de cueva originaria de Sudamérica y Centroamérica. 

Para reservar una cita al zoológico puede visitar la página web en el siguiente enlace.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

